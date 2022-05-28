SCOTLAND’S Covid memorial has officially opened in Glasgow's Pollok Country Park following an emotional ceremony.

While the First Minister is herself recovering from Covid, it fell to Deputy First Minister John Swinney to open the memorial at an event to mark the completion of the first phase of the project, the Riverside Grove.

The campaign to create a national memorial as a fitting tribute to those who lost their lives during the pandemic was initiated and led by The Herald.

We raised almost £250,000 to create I remember: Scotland’s Covid Memorial and commissioned artist Alec Finlay to create and design what is one of the most significant public memorials in Scotland for decades.

The memorial is in Glasgow's Pollok Country Park

From left, Glasgow's Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren, Deputy First Minister John Swinney, artist Alec Findlay and Donald Martin, Editor of The Herald.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney laid a wreath at the official opening. Photo Gordon Terris.

People pictured at Birch grove in Pollok Country Park. Birch Grove is one of the areas in the park where artist Alec Finlay has installed supports as part of the I Remember memorial. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney laid a wreath in memory of those lost during the pandemic