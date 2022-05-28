A teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a man in North Lanarkshire.

Samuel Hamilton was found seriously injured outside his home in Bellshill around 11.30pm on May 18, 2022.

Emergency services were called but the 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police Scotland confirmed a 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. It comes after a 32-year-old already appeared in court. 

The 17-year-old due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday, May 30.

 