ScotRail has yet to organise an emergency Sunday timetable and has instead warned passengers to plan for cancellations tomorrow.
The nationalised rail operator brought out a revised timetable scrapping around 700 services amid a shortage of train drivers.
Rail bosses have been under increasing pressure to resolve a dispute with the Aslef union which has seen train drivers refuse to work overtime or on rest days.
With fewer drivers trained during the pandemic, it has left Scotland's rail services in a state of chaos.
However, ScotRail has now said it "hasn't been possible to implement a temporary timetable" for Sunday services.
Instead, passengers have to rely on the usual timetable with the understanding that their trains could be cancelled regardless.
A statement from the rail operator read: "Unfortunately, it hasn’t been possible to implement a temporary timetable for tomorrow.
David Simpson, delivery director for ScotRail, said: “Unfortunately, it has not been possible to publish a temporary timetable for this Sunday. That means the normal timetable will be in operation, however, there will be cancellations as a result.
“The complexities of pulling together such widespread changes to timetables means that it's not possible to do so in such a short space of time.
“We apologise to customers and advise them to check their journeys before travel.”
One Scot asked the social media team of Scotrail to clarify if that meant the Cancellations affecting the "correct" timetable meant "that we may not know if our train is even travelling until we get to the station".
The team responded, "that's correct".
Just to confirm: the timetable currently showing on the ScotRail app/journey planner for tomorrow is “correct”. However, there will be cancellations that mean that we may not know if our train is even travelling until we get to the station? When will cancellations come though?— Lea Shaw still has wig glue in her hair (@LShawMezzoSop) May 28, 2022
Added late-night services are still going ahead on Saturday, but those travelling on Sunday can expect rail chaos.
Union Aslef say they will ask their members about the 4.2% wage increase suggested by ScotRail in a bid to bridge the gap in the long-running dispute.
If accepted, it is hoped services will return to normal, although the operator warned this could take around 10 days.
Mr Simpson said on Friday: “It’s a complex process and involved all parts of the industry changing rosters, and we would need to do that as quickly as possible, but it could be up to 10 days to get fully back to normal.
“We are also reviewing the current timetable and we have added some more late-night services for tonight and tomorrow night and looking to the football on Wednesday – Scotland versus Ukraine – to do more there.
“We are trying to be as flexible as possible until we can get the full timetable back.”
