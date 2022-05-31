A man who watched Sheku Bayoh being detained has told a hearing he did not think it was possible the 31-year-old could have stomped on a constable as described to the inquiry by police officers.
Kevin Nelson, who lived opposite to where Mr Bayoh was detained by officers in Kirkcaldy’s Hayfield Road, watched from his living room window as the 31-year-old was arrested.
Mr Bayoh was pronounced dead in hospital after the incident on May 3, 2015.
Pc Ashley Tomlinson has previously told the Edinburgh-based inquiry Mr Bayoh had punched Pc Nicole Short, after which she fell on the ground, before “stomping on her back”.
Angela Grahame QC, senior counsel to the inquiry, put to Mr Nelson the image of Pc Craig Walker showing how he claimed the stomp happened.
“Is it possible when his arms were raised and you saw him with his arms raised that he was stamping on the female officer?” the QC asked him.
The 42-year-old said: “I don’t think it’s possible, no.” He added: “She was down and had moved away from him, as soon as she was going down that’s when he changed course.”
Ms Short, who no longer works at Police Scotland, has told the inquiry she was told Mr Bayoh had stamped on her head in the canteen following the incident.
On Tuesday, Mr Nelson described to the the inquiry, held before Lord Bracadale, the moment he saw officers arrive at the scene just metres from his front door.
He said he had seen Mr Bayou walking how anyone would walk on a morning with bad weather. He said he wasn’t walking at a “pretty brisk pace, arms moving, not a swagger or a mission”, he told the inquiry.
Mr Nelson said he saw the Pava spray being deployed by officers.
Seconds later he changed direction, he told the inquiry, and added he started “throwing punches”.
“It was just wild swinging. Both arms were going,” he said. “It didn’t look like, I’m not a boxing expert, but it didn’t look in any controlled way.”
He told Ms Grahame he saw Pc Short being hit, and her starting to fall down. He then stopped swinging, the court was told, and looked as if he was trying to get away.
“Then the policeman just grabbed him. Almost tackled him,” he said. Mr Nelson said he made his way from his window to his gate, which took between 12 and 15 seconds, and when he got out he saw a “mound of people on the pavement”.
He described it as a “collapsed scrum” on top of Mr Bayoh, and it looked like there were arms and legs everywhere.
The inquiry, being held at Capital House in Edinburgh, continues.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article