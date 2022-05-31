After a three-year wait, one of Scotland's popular sandy beaches is fully accessible to locals and visitors.

A long-awaited £1.8 million replacement bridge to Lossiemouth's East Beach was officially opened on Tuesday, May 31.

The footbridge over the River Lossie was forced to close in July 2019 over safety concerns.

It was opened by the Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands Mairi Gougeon, who was joined by local school pupils.

The MSP said: "The Moray coast has long been a popular destination for locals and visitors and the loss of the Lossiemouth East Bridge has taken its toll on the local community in recent years.

"That is why the Scottish Government has invested £1.8 million of funding to replace the old bridge.

"The new bridge is fully accessible, including for buggies and wheelchairs, making the beach available to all."

“It is great that the new bridge is now officially open and that locals and visitors are easily able to access such a beautiful and scenic spot once more.”

The original bridge was more than 100 years old and is set to be removed in the weeks to come.

Footpaths have also been installed leading to the new bridge.

Speaking at the opening of the bridge, Moray Council Convener, Cllr Marc Macrae, said: “I know how excited locals and visitors alike are at regaining access to the East Beach and I look forward to seeing everyone enjoying it this summer.

“The hard work that has gone in to getting this bridge designed, constructed and open and access to the East Beach restored in less than three years is extraordinary."