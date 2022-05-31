After a three-year wait, one of Scotland's popular sandy beaches is fully accessible to locals and visitors.
A long-awaited £1.8 million replacement bridge to Lossiemouth's East Beach was officially opened on Tuesday, May 31.
The footbridge over the River Lossie was forced to close in July 2019 over safety concerns.
It was opened by the Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands Mairi Gougeon, who was joined by local school pupils.
The MSP said: "The Moray coast has long been a popular destination for locals and visitors and the loss of the Lossiemouth East Bridge has taken its toll on the local community in recent years.
"That is why the Scottish Government has invested £1.8 million of funding to replace the old bridge.
"The new bridge is fully accessible, including for buggies and wheelchairs, making the beach available to all."
“It is great that the new bridge is now officially open and that locals and visitors are easily able to access such a beautiful and scenic spot once more.”
The original bridge was more than 100 years old and is set to be removed in the weeks to come.
Footpaths have also been installed leading to the new bridge.
Speaking at the opening of the bridge, Moray Council Convener, Cllr Marc Macrae, said: “I know how excited locals and visitors alike are at regaining access to the East Beach and I look forward to seeing everyone enjoying it this summer.
“The hard work that has gone in to getting this bridge designed, constructed and open and access to the East Beach restored in less than three years is extraordinary."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel