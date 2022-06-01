A FACTORY in Glasgow has been forced to evacuate and halt operations due to Palestine Action Scotland activists.

A team of six activists made their way onto the roof of the Thales Glasgow building in Govan in the early hours of this morning.

They say they are currently occupying the building, rendering it unusable and forcing workers to evacuate.

Inside the factory, they say they have dismantled and destroyed factory equipment and facilities.

The group claim Thales is "one of the world's largest arms companies - producing armoured vehicles, missile systems and military UAVs (drones) - in particular, the Watchkeeper drone, used for surveillance and combat on captive populations".

Police Scotland officers are currently at the scene.

A force spokesperson said: "Around 6.25am on Wednesday, June 1, police were called to a report of a demonstration within the grounds of a business premise in Linthouse Road, Govan, Glasgow. Officers remain at the scene.

"Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation that puts our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights at the heart of everything we do.

"We have a duty under the European Convention on Human Rights to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter-protest balanced against the rights of the wider community."

Thales has been contacted for comment.