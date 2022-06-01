A MAN has died following an incident in Johnstone.

It is believed the man passed away on MacDowall Street in the town centre in the early hours of the morning.

Police say they were called at around 1.50am on June 1, and are treating the death as suspicious.

A large part of the street has been locked down by cops.

Meanwhile, forensic officers are carrying out investigations.

A 59-year-old woman, who was seriously hurt during the incident, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. She is in a stable condition.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.50am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, police responded to an incident in McDowall Street, Johnstone.

"Officers attended and a man, aged 40, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A 59-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries, however, medical staff describe her condition as stable.

"The death is currently being treated as suspicious."

Police Scotland say their enquiries into the incident are at an early stage.

A spokesperson added: “Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information regarding it to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0213 of Wednesday, June 1.

"Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 where you can give information anonymously."

As a result of the incident, McDowall Road is closed at its junctions with High Street and Quarry Street.