Emergency services were called to Dundee Airport on Wednesday after a private plane was damaged while landing.
The three passengers disembarked the aircraft uninjured, however, the airport was forced to close for around three hours.
Both police and firefighters were called to the scene around 1pm.
Dundee Airport has deployed its emergency team to remove the aircraft from the runway, with the runway remaining closed until 4pm.
No scheduled flights are impacted at the airport managed by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL).
A spokesperson said: “Dundee Airport’s fire service attended an incident involving a private aircraft on the runway at approximately 1pm today (June 1).
"All three persons on board disembarked safely. Our emergency team is currently assessing how to safely remove the aircraft from the runway.
"The airport is expected to remain closed until approximately 5pm. No scheduled flights are affected at this stage.”
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed about the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Wednesday, June 1, police were called after a light aircraft with three people on board, sustained damage whilst making a landing at Dundee Airport.
“No one has been injured. The Air Accident Investigation Bureau has been made aware.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here