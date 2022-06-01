Emergency services were called to Dundee Airport on Wednesday after a private plane was damaged while landing.

The three passengers disembarked the aircraft uninjured, however, the airport was forced to close for around three hours.

Both police and firefighters were called to the scene around 1pm.

Dundee Airport has deployed its emergency team to remove the aircraft from the runway, with the runway remaining closed until 4pm.

No scheduled flights are impacted at the airport managed by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL).

A spokesperson said: “Dundee Airport’s fire service attended an incident involving a private aircraft on the runway at approximately 1pm today (June 1).

"All three persons on board disembarked safely. Our emergency team is currently assessing how to safely remove the aircraft from the runway.

"The airport is expected to remain closed until approximately 5pm. No scheduled flights are affected at this stage.”

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed about the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Wednesday, June 1, police were called after a light aircraft with three people on board, sustained damage whilst making a landing at Dundee Airport.

“No one has been injured. The Air Accident Investigation Bureau has been made aware.”