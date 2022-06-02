Johnny Depp has won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor was awarded compensatory damages of 10 million dollars (£8 million) and a further 5 million dollars (£4 million) in punitive damages.

Depp, 58, who was not in court for the ruling, sued the Aquaman star for 50 million US dollars over the piece in the Washington Post titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

While the article does not mention Mr Depp by name, his lawyers said it falsely implied that he physically and sexually abused Ms Heard while they were together.

Amber Heard. Credit: PA

Following six weeks of evidence and roughly 13 hours of deliberation, jurors reached a verdict in favour of Mr Depp on Wednesday, around 8 pm UK time.

Amber Heard awarded $2 million in compensatory damages

The jury ruled that Heard's defamation claims against her ex-husband were not fully proven but was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Heard was not given anything in punitive damages

Following the verdict Ms Heard said she felt “heartbroken” by the ruling, adding she was “sadder still” that she had “lost a right” to “speak freely and openly”.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,” she said in a statement.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women.

“It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated.

“It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.

“I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of freedom of speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.

“I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly.”

Ms Heard was present for the verdict but Mr Depp was not, as a source confirmed to the PA news agency that he was still in the UK.

In his statement from his spokesperson, Mr Depp said: “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed.

“All in the blink of an eye.

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already travelled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.

“And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”

Mr Depp went on to say his decision to pursue the case “was only made after considerable thought” and his goal was to “reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome”.

“Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that,” the actor said.

He said he had been “overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world”, adding: “I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up.”

Mr Depp said: “The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun” before concluding: “Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes."

Johnny Depp. Credit: PA

In the past few days, the actor has made appearances on stage with musician Jeff Beck in Sheffield and London’s Royal Albert Hall.

When the verdict was returned, he was reported to be in the northeast of England.

The actor had consistently denied the “outrageous, outlandish” claims of abuse and said he had “spoken up for what I have been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years” during his own evidence.

Although the actors live in California, the case was brought in Virginia since this is where the Washington Post’s online editions are published through servers located in Fairfax County.

The trial saw witnesses including family members, friends, colleagues, employees and other individuals including British supermodel Kate Moss, as well as both Mr Depp and Ms Heard.

During the course of the trial at Fairfax County District Court, legions of fans gathered outside in an attempt to enter the courtroom and observe proceedings.