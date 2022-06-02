A 28-year-old male has been arrested after a man died and a woman was left seriously injured in Johnstone on Wednesday.

A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene on Macdowall Street, and a 59-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the incident.

The death is being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Johnstone and the serious injury of a woman.

“The incident happened around 1.50am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Macdowall Street, Johnstone.

“A man, aged 40, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 59-year-old woman was taken to QEUH with serious injuries.”

A large part of the street had been locked down by cops and a forensic tent had been erected on the pavement outside a flat.

Forensic officers were seen carrying out investigations. Around half a dozen were seen combing the area near the tent.

The woman, who was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, is described as being in a stable condition.

After the incident, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information regarding it to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0213 of Wednesday, June 1.

"Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 where you can give information anonymously."