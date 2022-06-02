The Queen thanked the nation ahead of her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations, saying she continues to be inspired by the goodwill shown to her.
The nation’s longest-reigning monarch, 96, said she hoped the Jubilee weekend would provide an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the last 70 years.
And Queen Elizabeth spoke of looking to the future with “confidence and enthusiasm”.
The message comes at the start of the extended bank holiday weekend, with millions across the UK and Commonwealth joining together in celebration of her 70-year-reign.
The Queen said: “Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth.
“I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions.
“I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.”
It was signed Elizabeth R.
The Queen’s official Platinum Jubilee portrait was unveiled along with her message, showing the monarch, looking contented and happy, photographed in her Windsor Castle home.
She is pictured sitting on a cushioned window seat, with the historic residence’s famous Round Tower visible in the distance.
With her hands resting on her lap and her hair curled in its familiar style, the Queen is dressed in a dusky dove blue Angela Kelly coat.
The shiny pearl and diamante scalloped beading, embroidered around the collar and front trim, is perhaps seemingly a nod to her historic Platinum anniversary.
The image was taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie in the Victoria Vestibule in the Queen’s private apartments at Windsor.
The Queen, who at the age of 96 has mobility problems, has been pacing herself ahead of the commemorations.
