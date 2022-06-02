A RECYCLING centre has been evacuated after a 'hand grenade' was found earlier today.

Police are currently in attendance at Polmadie Recycling Centre in Glasgow's Southside after the alarm was raised shortly after 11am.

It is understood the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is on its way to the site now.

According to one eye witness, the grenade was found on a conveyor belt sparking a call to the emergency services.

The centre has been cordoned off and staff are waiting on Polmadie Road while police carry out investigations.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: "We can confirm police are in attendance at the scene."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 11.10am on Thursday, June 2, 2022, to a report of a suspected grenade at the waste disposal complex on Polmadie Road, Glasgow.

“Officers are in attendance and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been contacted.”

“Staff have been evacuated and there is no risk to the wider public.”