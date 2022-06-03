IT’S a historic cathedral which has been at the heart of civic commemorations for centuries and will now lead the way for Glasgow’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A special service of celebration and thanksgiving will be held at Glasgow Cathedral on Sunday, June 5 and is one of the few events taking place in the city.

Led by Reverend Mark Johnstone it is an opportunity for people to come together to recognise the Queen’s service and dedication. Among those attending include Glasgow’s Depute Lord Provost Christy Mearns and Dr Joseph Morrow, Scotland's Lord Lyon.

Read more: Queen's Birthday Honours: Full Scottish list

“It felt until we decided to do this that there was a lot of uncertainty about what was happening in Scotland,” said Reverend Johnstone. “Nothing formally had been coming forward to resolve that there would be a national service. In the past Glasgow Cathedral had hosted the Silver and Golden Jubilee and the cathedral had also hosted the end of the First World War service. When nothing was coming forward, I really did decide that we need to do something. It felt more important that something happened and celebrate the Queen’s phenomenal service.

“We have received a good response and I want to bring a bit of colour and pageantry to it. We are feeling very positive about it. Our choir will sing the Coronation version of All People that on Earth Do Dwell [the only hymn to be sung at the Coronation in 1952].”

Glasgow Cathedral will be the focal point of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee commemorations on Sunday, June 5

Described as a thanksgiving service to recognise the Queen’s dedication to her role, it is also to recognise the service of many people particularly during the pandemic. There will be a procession in the cathedral, and youth organisations will be represented including the Boys and Girls Brigade. Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, the Moderator of the Church of Scotland, will lead part of the sermon and the incoming Moderator of Glasgow Presbytery, Rev Hilary McDougall will also be attending.

Read more: Queen's Birthday Honours: Full UK list

Rev Johnstone, who recently led the opening prayer for the first meeting of the new Glasgow City Council term, added: “In this service we want to find a window to respect the service of the many and particularly as we come out of Covid. Some people put their lives and maybe even their families on the line because they were working in front line services. For us there is a timeliness about it because we haven’t as of yet held a service of thanksgiving for those who served during the pandemic - we are not yet through it. There is a sense that Sunday will give us an opportunity to recognise some of that service.”

Reverend Mark Johnstone, of Glasgow Cathedral, felt hosting the service was the right thing to do

Before the pandemic, Glasgow Cathedral attracted almost 500,000 visitors a year and now visitor numbers are beginning to increase once again. The oldest cathedral on mainland Scotland dating back to the 12th Century, it is also the final resting place of the patron saint of Glasgow, St Mungo. Cared for by Historic Environment Scotland, it is also the only church to have survived the reformation without its roof being removed.

“We now have around 1000 visitors per day which is great to see people returning. We are now welcoming back international tourists and it is fantastic to see the place buzzing again.”

The 105th Regiment Royal Artillery, The Scottish and Ulster Gunners during the Royal Gun Salute at Edinburgh Castle to mark the start of the Platinum Jubilee celebratory weekend. Photo credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

While parts of the UK are gearing up for a long weekend of celebrations from street parties to Jubilee Big Lunches, there has been less activity north of the border.

Glasgow City Council received few requests for permission to host parties to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Edinburgh City Council is to host a programme of events to mark the Jubilee.

West Princes Street Gardens will be the venue for a mass “picnic in the park” on Sunday, June 5 as events take place across the UK.