Two children have been traced by police following the death of a peacock in a Fife park. 

Police Scotland said a 13-year-old and 11-year-old have been identified in relation to the incident at an aviary in Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline. 

One of the peacocks, known as Malcolm, was allegedly tortured and killed on Monday night while another, Louis, was injured. 

A report for the  13-year-old has been submitted through the Youth Justice System.

Meanwhile, locals have raised more than £10,000 to repair the aviary and cover veterinary bills. 

