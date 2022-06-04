Ask any aficionado of TV crime dramas to name their top ten shows and chances are The Wire sits at or near the top of the list. Created and written by former crime reporter David Simon, the tale of life, death and drugs on the streets of Baltimore was compared to Dickens, no less, for its vast sweep and ability to reflect the times.

Imagine the buzz, then, when it was announced that Simon was to join forces with bestselling crime novelist George Pelecanos to produce a new drama. The result, We Own this City (Sky Atlantic, Tuesday, 9pm), is set once again in Baltimore. It is a short series, just six episodes, but it has already made waves in the US.

Based on the book by Justin Fenton (like Simon, a reporter for the Baltimore Sun) it is a true story about the work of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force.

At the centre of the action is Sergeant Wayne Jenkins, played by Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead), a cop who has his own ideas about how to fight crime. Let’s just say the methods don’t come from any official training manual.

Set against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement, the series looks at police brutality and what happens when there is a total breakdown of trust between the forces of law and order and the public they are meant to serve. Who owns the city then?

After nine weeks of shoes on, shoes off, favourite spots and stunning vistas, it is here – the finale of Scotland's Home of the Year (BBC1, Monday, 8pm/repeated BBC Scotland, Wednesday, 7.30pm).

This fourth series has seen the programme's horizons widened. More attention has paid to a home’s eco credentials, and last week’s show, covering the east, included Our Adapted Home, a customised new build in Dundee that is home to Katie and Daniel, daughter Jessica, a wheelchair user, and dogs, Angus and Percy.

The home has been adapted to make day-to-day life easier for Jessica and all the family. As well as being functional, it was colourful and inviting – just two of the factors that judges Anna Campbell Jones, Kate Spiers and Michael Angus look for. Overall, the judges mark the homes on architectural merit, distinctive design and original style.

With the competition getting tougher every year, the winning property has to have that special edge, a unique wow point, to land the title.

The final has found a grand home of its own in Glasgow’s House for an Art Lover, where homeowners will gather to find out who has won. I don’t envy the judges their task. In previous series it has usually been possible to select one or two standouts that could be winners. This time there are several ways it could go.

As a reminder, the nine finalists are: The Highlands: cosy Lorne Cottage, Fort William; Central: the Ostrow Passive House, Kippen, a sharply contemporary new build; Orkney and Shetland: The Pastel House, Kirkwall, a townhouse renovation where colour is king; Borders and South: Firestation House, Hawick, an old property given a new lease of life; Hebrides; and New Tolsta, Stornaway, a restored croft house that is home to artist Tom and is packed with beautiful pieces.

Also in the final, The Lothians: the Victorian Terrace, a traditional Morningside townhouse and welcoming family home; Glasgow and the Clyde Valley: Pentland View, an eco cottage in Biggar; The West: Rhu Boathouse, Helensburgh, as charming as its name suggests; and lastly, The Old Waterworks, Fife, the finalist from the East that is so eye-catching tourists will stop and take pictures. Good luck to all.

One of the highlights of the sitcom King Gary was Romesh Ranganathan’s small but perfectly formed turn as neighbour Stuart, whose passive aggressiveness and sarcasm were entirely lost on the big lug of the title. Comedian and actor Ranganathan plays another quiet man in Avoidance (BBC1, Friday, 9.30pm).

Created and written by Ranganathan and Benjamin Green, it’s the story of a dad, Jonathan, who would do anything rather than deal with something difficult.

The something can be as small as complaining when the cafe gets his order wrong ever day; or as big as telling his son that his parents are splitting up. “You just sort of fall through life,” says his exasperated sister, while her partner compares him to one of the counters on Tipping Point, fate pushing him forward regardless.

Avoidance is not a gag-a-minute kind of sitcom, but it has some good lines, groovy music (Lou Reed in episode one, can’t be bad), and a certain sweetness that makes you want to see how it all turns out for Jonathan.