SIX people were arrested during a protest at a factory in Glasgow's Southside.

Climate activists "gained access to the roof" of the Thales UK building in Govan at 6.35am yesterday morning.

It's not known what time they were removed.

Police Scotland has revealed two men, aged 24 and 21, three women, aged 23, 21, and 20, and a 16-year-old male were arrested and charged.

They have since been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Divisional Commander for Greater Glasgow, said: “Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation and our policing role has been to ensure public safety and to balance the rights of protestors with those of Thales UK, their staff and the wider public.

“There are obvious safety concerns when dealing with protestors at height and a proportionate police response has brought this incident to a safe conclusion.”