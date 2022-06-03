Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is set to join Jeff Beck on stage in Glasgow tonight, just days after a verdict in his defamation case against Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star will be joining the musician on the remainder of his UK tour.

The Grammy Award-winning guitarist Jeff Beck will perform at the Royal Concert Hall at 7.30pm on Friday.

The actor, who collaborated with Beck on the 2020 track Isolation, previously surprised audiences and fans when he joined the musician on stage in Sheffield and at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

He will now also join him in Gateshead, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and York.

Depp won his multimillion-dollar US defamation lawsuit against his former wife Amber Heard on Wednesday.

Depp sued Aquaman star Heard for 50 million dollars over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

Following the verdict on Wednesday, Depp was awarded compensatory damages of 10 million dollars (£8 million) and a further five million dollars (£4 million) in punitive damages.

In a separate verdict, Ms Heard was awarded two million dollars (£1.6 million) in damages after her counterclaim against Mr Depp over comments made by his lawyer Adam Waldman, who allegedly referred to her abuse claims as a “hoax”, was found to be defamatory.

Following the verdict, Heard said she was “heartbroken” but “even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women”.

She added that Depp’s attorneys had succeeded in getting jury members to “overlook” freedom of speech.

“I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly,” she said.

However, Heard has since vowed to appeal the decision in the defamation case, her lawyer confirmed.