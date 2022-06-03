Six women have been arrested following a climate protest outside a UK Government's offices in Edinburgh.

Campaign group Just Stop Oil staged a demonstration in front of Queen Elizabeth House, which belongs to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

Protesters allegedly covered the entrance in red paint reading "blood on your hands".

Two women are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, with the others appearing at a later date.

Just Stop Oil said they were protesting against the Jackdaw North Sea gas field being given final regulatory approval.

On Wednesday, Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed the Shell oil field was given the go-ahead.

Campaigners were angered by the approval with Greenpeace threatening it will take up legal action.

A spokeswoman for HM Revenue & Customs, which owns the building, said: “There was a small demonstration outside our Queen Elizabeth House site in Edinburgh this afternoon (Thursday).

“Police have been in attendance and our services are unaffected.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 11.40am on Thursday, 2 June, 2022, police were made aware of a protest on Sibbald Walk, Edinburgh. Officers attended and engaged with those present.

"Six women, aged between 19 and 26, were arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences."