The Isle of Arran is set to host its very first pride parade, 50 years on from the first time such an event was held in the UK.
Hundreds of people will walk along Brodick seafront from 12.30pm on Saturday for the historic event.
It will be followed by a picnic in the park near Brodick Hall and a ceilidh encouraging attendees to get their "dancing shoes on".
The first pride event in the UK was held in London in 1972.
Businesses around the island have decorated their window displays and storefronts in rainbow colours, with organisers also holding a best dressed window competition.
The winner will receive a trophy which will be kept for a year before being passed on at next year's event.
Organiser Michael Gettins previously told West FM that the community has been "incredibly supportive".
He said: "What we're doing for the first time ever in Arran we are engaging with our community who have been incredibly supportive.
"I reckon there will be a party on the boat before we get here but when they arrive they will see Arran is bedecked with rainbow flags and bunton.
"The community of Arran and the people beyond that who are reaching out to help us deliver this have helped me to understand it is absolutely time to celebrate the LBGT+ community.
"If it goes to plan we will have an incredible day with incredible people being there."
