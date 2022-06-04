THREE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a serious assault in a Glasgow city centre car park.

A 21-year-old man had been rushed to hospital following the vicious attack by a gang of teens in the Q Car Park in Adams Court Lane near St Enoch Square.

The incident happened around 8.10pm on Wednesday, June 1.

Police have now arrested and charged three male youths - aged 13, 14 and 16 - in connection with a serious assault in Adams Court Lane, Glasgow.

They are due to appear in court today, Saturday, June 4.

The victim had been taken to Queen Elizabeth University hospital and was in stable condition.

Following the assault, detective constable Stuart Mills from Stewart Street Police Station had said multiple members of the public were present at the time of the incident.