MOTORISTS in Glasgow are being warned of delays on a motorway, after a crash that resulted in an overturned trailer. 

Traffic Scotland informed drivers on Twitter after a collision took place near Junction 3 of the M74, near Baillieston. 

One lane northbound is currently blocked.

A tweet read: "Lane three is currently blocked on the #M74 Northbound between J3A and J3 due to a collision, which has resulted in an overturned trailer.

"Police and TRISS are en-route.

"Expect delays."

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. 