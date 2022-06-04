The death of an eight-month-old baby in South Lanarkshire has prompted a police investigation. 

Officers were called to an address in Larkhall on Friday following reports of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, 3 June, officers were called to an address in Larkhall in connection with the death an eight-month-old baby.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”