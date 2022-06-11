Hotel du Vin at One Devonshire Gardens, Glasgow
STYLE AND SUBSTANCE
Beloved by celebrities, George Clooney, Kylie Minogue and Rod Stewart are among the five-star hotel's former guests. With 49 rooms, suites and events spaces split among a row of elegant townhouses in a tree-lined Victorian terrace, this is old-style luxury at its best.
Hotel du Vin was recently voted best small and medium hotel chain of the year by Which? scoring five out of five for cleanliness and bathrooms. Massage therapy and beauty treatments are available and all rooms come with espresso machines and gorgeously scented L'Occitane toiletries.
A welcome glass of champagne in the reception lounge sets the tone for an incredibly relaxing and indulgent one-night stay.
SLEEPING MATTERS
Rooms are spacious and opulent with jewel coloured soft furnishings that calm the senses. The hand-sprung mattresses which are layered in Egyptian lined made for an extremely pleasant sleep that was un-interrupted by traffic despite being close to Great Western Road.
We enjoyed a pre-dinner soak in the deep, roll-top bath with splendid views of the grand sandstone mansions of Glasgow's west end.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
All the ingredients are seasonal, locally-sourced and, wherever possible, organic. The menu will delight meat-eaters with options including barbecued beef brisket but there was at least one vegetarian option.
The Scrabster monkfish tail with celeriac an chestnut gnocchi was perfectly proportioned, extremely tasty and filling. The bread rolls come with a kitchen-made and very more-ish butter infused with caramelised onion.
Expect five-star service without stuffiness. Friendly and knowledgeable without being over-attentive, our waited seemed to magically appear whenever we needed anything.
DRINK IN THE SIGHTS
The Botanic Gardens are close-by to walk off the indulgences of the night while the University of Glasgow and Kelvingrove Art Gallery are both within strolling distance.
NICE TOUCH
The hotel retains all its original features including dramatic stained glass windows, ornate corniced ceilings, wood panelling and sweeping staircases. William Burrell,.owner of one of the most famous private collections of art and artefacts in the world, lived in House 4 in the 1890’s and commissioned a panel in the stained glass window during this time.
ABOUT THE AREA
The hotel lies in the heart of Glasgow's leafy west end, close to Great Western Road, which leads to the A82 'gateway to the Highlands. Loch Lomond is around a 50-minute drive away.
Rooms start at £110 www.hotelduvin.com/locations/glasgow/
CAROLINE WILSON
