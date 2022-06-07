A POST office worker’s life has been saved by a quick-thinking optician.
Susan Crammond was at home watching TV when suddenly a terrible pain shot up and down her left arm.
She thought nothing of it but a few minutes later she went blind in her right eye. It was a terrifying ordeal which left Ms Crammond in a state of shock.
Read more: Golf legend Jack Nicklaus to be made Honorary Citizen of St Andrews
“Everything in that eye went black,” she recalls. “I shouted on my partner who was upstairs and told him I couldn’t see.
“For some reason he decided to shine a torch into my eye and a few minutes later a bit of vision returned to the bottom half of the eye. The top half was still blacked out.”
Her sight gradually returned, but the following day she went to work in the post office in Glasgow’s Easterhouse’s main shopping centre.
On hearing about her trauma her workmates insisted she visit local opticians, Caboodle Eyecare.
Read more: Queen's Jubilee: Glasgow councillors say using public money would be crass
Ms Crammond said: “Within five seconds the place was like a scene from Casualty. Annette Halnan, the optician, carried out a few rapid tests on my eye and by the look on her face I knew something was seriously wrong.”
Ms Halnan phoned Ms Crammond’s doctor and arranged an emergency appointment for her.
The next day she was in Stobhill Hospital, where she was told she’d suffered a mini stroke and was prescribed medication which means she has to take four pills a day for the rest of her life.
“I’m really pleased Susan came to see me,” said Ms Halnan. “The condition if left untreated could have resulted in a stroke, which can then lead to death.
“Currently it is known that one in 12 people with this condition will have a stroke within one week so seeing a medical professional quickly is essential.”
Ms Crammond added: “If it wasn’t for Annette’s quick response, I would have lost my life.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here