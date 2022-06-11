Tourettes Action reveals most sufferers don't actually swear involuntarily.
Tourette Syndrome is all about people involuntarily swearing or shouting inappropriate things, right?
Wrong.
The truth is, only a minority of people with Tourettes swear involuntarily - the vast majority of sufferers don't do this.
Emma McNally, CEO of Tourettes Action (tourettes-action.org.uk) says: "Tourettes is still a very misunderstood condition. It's one of the least known neuro conditions, with many people thinking it's rare, and that swearing is a criteria for diagnosis - both of which are untrue. This misunderstanding often brings a stigma and makes people with the condition feel isolated.
"At Tourettes Action, we want to do everything we can to raise awareness, as we believe that with awareness, we will bring acceptance and ultimately stop the stigma associated with the condition."
Here's are nine things you may not know about Tourettes...
1. It's rare to swear
Contrary to popular belief, a massive 90% of people with Tourettes don't have coprolalia - the clinical term for involuntary swearing. Tourettes Action points out that the condition is often still used as the punchline in jokes, but only a small percentage of people with Tourettes swear involuntarily. McNally says: "We're hoping our awareness campaign #ThisIsTourettes #ItsNotWhatYouThink will help dispel lots of the myths surrounding Tourettes, and enable people to have social acceptance and live their lives to the full."
2. Tics are the major problem
The main feature of Tourettes is tics, which are involuntary sounds and movements, such as blinking, shrugging, whistling, limb and head jerking, or repeating a sound, word or phrase. These usually start at around the age of six or seven years, and Tourettes Action says they can occur in any part of the body and can even be internal. Tics usually come and go, and can be influenced by things like stress, excitement and relaxation. They must be experienced for at least a year for someone to be diagnosed with Tourettes.
3. Sometimes tics can be suppressed
Tourettes Action says many people with Tourettes may be able to suppress their tics for a limited time, so a child might be able to suppress tics at school, for example. However, this can be very tiring, so when a child comes home, they may be too tired to suppress their tics, or they may simply feel comfortable enough to let their tics show.
4. Co-occurring conditions are very common
Up to 85% of people with Tourettes will also have conditions, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), autistic spectrum disorder (ASD), and/or anxiety.
"Tics are just one small piece of what people with Tourette's deal with on a daily basis," stresses McNally. "There's often so much more going on below the surface, such as pain and injury, insomnia, fatigue and often co-occurring conditions such as OCD, ADHD, ASD and anxiety. If this wasn't enough to deal with, people with Tourettes are often subjected to problems with society."
5. It runs in families
Although tics often run in families, Tourettes Action says there's not a single gene that causes Tourettes, and research suggests many variations in genes together increase the risk of developing the condition.
6. There's a link to alcohol and cannabis use in pregnancy
It's likely that environmental factors can also affect the developing brain and interact with someone's genetic make-up to increase the risk of Tourettes. Studies suggest a pregnant mother using alcohol and cannabis, and inadequate maternal weight gain during pregnancy, could be associated with the condition.
7. Tourettes may be linked to infections
It's thought that infections may trigger Tourettes or make it worse, and Tourettes Action says it's not unusual for people with the condition to report worse tics during an infection, particularly with the bacteria streptococcus, which often causes throat infections in children.
8. It's more common than you might think
Tourette Syndrome affects one school child in every 100 and is more common in boys. Tourettes Action says more than 300,000 children and adults are living with Tourettes in the UK and Ireland.
9. There are treatments but no cure
Although Tourettes is incurable, there are treatments to help manage tics, including behavioural therapies like cognitive behavioural therapy, medication, and other approaches that aren't yet backed up by science, such as diet, exercise, and complementary therapies. Tourettes Action says neurosurgery called deep brain stimulation (DBS) is also being trialled for severe Tourettes cases, although it's not yet clear whether this will become an available treatment option.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here