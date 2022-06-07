Fuel prices are likely to hit £2 per litre over the summer, UK drivers have been warned.
The RAC has made the prediction in the face of rising oil prices and as the pound stumbles lower against the US dollar.
The pound fell as much as 0.7% to 1.24 US dollars and half a cent to 1.17 euro on Tuesday amid uncertainty over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's future.
Government figures show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday was a record 175.6p, up 6.6p from 169.0p seven days earlier.
Average diesel prices increased by 3.7p per litre over the same period, reaching 185.3p.
That was the largest weekly increase for both fuels since March.
In March, one Scottish town saw prices soar to £1.99.9 for a litre of diesel. The unleaded price at Shell's BAwbee filling station in Leven, Fife reached 1.76.9.
RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “With analysts predicting that oil will average 135 US dollars a barrel for the rest of this year, drivers need to brace themselves for average fuel prices rocketing to £2 a litre, which would mean a fill-up would rise to an unbelievable £110.
“The oil price is rising due to increased demand for fuel across the world as China eases its Covid restrictions and America and Europe go into the peak summer driving season.
“All this combined with a weaker pound at 1.2 US dollars means wholesale fuel costs more for retailers to buy.
“The wholesale price of diesel is fast approaching 160p a litre which, when you add 7p retailer margin and 20% VAT, would take the pump price over the £2 mark.
“We strongly urge the Government to take drastic action to help soften the impact for drivers from these never-before-seen pump prices.”
The Treasury cut fuel duty by 5p per litre in March.
Separate pump price figures from data firm Experian Catalist – which uses a different methodology to the Government – suggest the average cost of a litre of petrol on Monday was 178.5p, with diesel at 185.2p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here