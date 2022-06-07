One of Scotland's bathing waters are at risk of losing its status if it receives another poor rating at the end of the season.

Dhoon Bay has been marked as 'poor' by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) for four years in a row.

From June 1 to September 15, SEPA provides regular updates on bathing water quality with an overall classification being given at the end of bathing water season.

Bathing waters include seas, inland lochs and rivers where a large number of bathers are expected.

If the Dumfries and Galloway beach is once again hit with a poor rating this September, it will lose its designated bathing water status.

People would still be able to enter the water but advice against bathing will be put up on the beach.

The Scottish Government has provided funding to help tackle the impact of human sewage on the water quality.

A major source of pollution for the water are private sewage systems, with no Scottish Water assets in the area.

The local community councils have been working with residents to ensure that septic tanks are emptied prior to the bathing season. Scottish Water is also offering a pre-season septic tank emptying service for residents in the area.

Additionally, an increase in campervan and motorhome tourism has put further pressure on sewage systems.

Many farmers have adopted new practices and fenced off entire stretches of watercourses to exclude livestock.

Rob Morris, SEPA Senior Manager Environmental Performance, said they hoped to raise the status to "at least sufficient".

He said: “We want to ensure that locals and visitors alike experience great water quality, which is why we’re working with the Scottish Government, Dumfries and Galloway Council, NFUS, Scottish Water, South of Scotland Enterprise, Community Council, local residents and farmers on the solutions to the water quality issues at Dhoon Bay.

"Our aim is to see an improvement to at least “Sufficient” during the 2022 season.”

Mr Morris added: "Figures from Visit Scotland show that in 2019 38% of international visitors visited a Scottish beach, during their visit – and domestic tourism resulted in 2.31 million overnight trips to seaside and coastal locations and generated £448m of expenditure for the Scottish economy."

In the latest classifications established at the end of the 2021 season, which will last throughout the 2022 wild swimming period, Dhoon Bay was the only one to be marked as poor.

However, 17 bathing waters were given the second-lowest status of 'sufficient'.

Here is the overall status of bathing waters in Scotland for the current season, but SEPA also provides regular updates on water quality.