Glasgow City Council is to set aside £250,000 for repairs to some of the city's heritage buildings.
There are currently 130 listed properties in Glasgow which are on the Buildings at Risk register and the money will go towards the “preservation and enhancement of the city’s historic environment”.
The annual payment to Glasgow City Heritage Trust, an independent charity, helps to deliver a grant programme which provides support to owners to restore buildings at risk. It is funded by the council and Heritage Environment Scotland (HES).
Councillors will be asked to agree to prove £240,000 to the trust, for this financial year, when they meet on Thursday, June 9. This funding will allow the trust to get £720,400 from HES.
Cllr Kenny McLean, convener for housing, development, built heritage and land use, said: “The council’s support for the Glasgow City Heritage Trust has not only allowed almost 600 historic buildings to be repaired, but created jobs, training and allowed over £22m in extra heritage investment to be made in recent years.
“The work of the trust, which includes the provision of grants to over 1,850 people and organisations to support the care of historic properties, is invaluable in protecting Glasgow’s outstanding built heritage.”
There are more than 1,800 listed buildings in the city, with 130 at risk, and a report to councillors stated in the 15 years since its inception the trust has invested £14.6m in repairing 579 properties.
It has also helped rescue 51 “redundant or underused” properties and almost £1m has been invested in heritage education, skills training and community engagement while grants have been offered to over 1,850 people and organisations to help them look after properties.
Between 2018 and 2022, the trust has invested £3.2m and levered in an extra £22.7m of investment, the report stated. The council has contributed £240,000 a year to the trust since 2007 and HES has confirmed it will continue to provide support until 2026.
The report claimed HES’ support could be lost if the council does not contribute, adding without the organisation’s funding “it is doubtful that all the repair works which have taken place would have been carried out, resulting in the erosion of the historic fabric of the city”.
A 2019 review of funding to heritage organisations found Glasgow City Heritage Trust, and Glasgow Building Preservation Trust, provide “good value to the city for the allocated funding and was the primary route for residents and community groups to access financial assistance for investing in heritage assets”.
