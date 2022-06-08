Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow was evacuated on Wednesday after officers received reports of a suspicious package.

Officers cordoned off the station after they were called to Killermont Street at 12.15pm on Wednesday, June 8.

The streets surrounding it were closed to both vehicles and pedestrians, including Killermont Street, North Hanover Street and Cowcaddens Road.

People were let back into the station around 1.20pm after officers on the scene confirmed it was a "false alarm".

An official statement by the force released at 1.30pm confirmed there no threat to the public.

One woman who was in the station when it was evacuated said: "We were told it was a bomb scare. They said there was a parcel.”

Members of the public were urged to avoid the area, as hundreds of people waited for the station to reopen.

The bus station has been evacuated and a cordon is in place. pic.twitter.com/nMdmyhSlnj — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) June 8, 2022

Local restaurants surrounding the station were also forced to be evacuated.

A couple who were eating in an Ask Italian on the corner of Killermont Street and West Nile Street said: “We were chucked out in the middle of our meal and given it to take with us.”