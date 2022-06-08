Another case of monkeypox has been identified in Scotland, bringing the country's total up to 11.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed the new case in its latest update.
Across the UK, 321 cases of the viral infection have now been detected with the vast majority being found in England.
There are currently 305 confirmed cases in England, 11 in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and three in Wales.
It comes as monkeypox has been listed as a notifiable disease south of the border to help assist rapid diagnosis of the disease.
All doctors in England are required to notify their local council or local Health Protection Team (HPT) if they suspect a patient has monkeypox.
People experiencing rashes with blisters are being urged to contact sexual health clinics if they have been in close contact with some who might have monkeypox or if they visited West or Central Africa in the past three weeks.
People with confirmed or suspected monkeypox should avoid contact with other people until their lesions have healed and the scabs have dried off.
The guidance, which was brought in to prevent the disease from spreading now that it is being transmitted among the community in the UK, also suggests cases use condoms for eight weeks after the infection.
The risk of spreading monkeypox can be reduced with standard cleaning and disinfection methods, including washing clothing and linen with standard detergents.
If you get infected with monkeypox, it usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.
The first symptoms of monkeypox include:
- a high temperature
- a headache
- muscle aches
- backache
- swollen glands
- shivering (chills)
- exhaustion
A rash usually appears one to five days after the first symptoms. The rash often begins on the face, then spreads to other parts of the body. This can include the genitals.
The rash begins as raised spots which turn into small blisters filled with fluid.
