William Wordsworth had this encounter in 1803 on the first of his tours to Scotland.

In the course of it he also visited Burns’s grave and addressed his fellow poet’s sons.

Wordsworth was a sympathetic and observant visitor to Scotland.

LESLEY DUNCAN

THE SOLITARY REAPER

Behold her, single in the field,

Yon solitary Highland Lass!

Reaping and singing by herself;

Stop here, or gently pass!

Alone she cuts and binds the grain,

And sings a melancholy strain;

O listen! for the Vale profound

Is overflowing with the sound.

No Nightingale did ever chaunt

More welcome notes to weary bands

Of travellers in some shady haunt,

Among Arabian sands:

A voice so thrilling ne’er was heard

In spring-time from the Cuckoo-bird,

Breaking the silence of the seas

Among the farthest Hebrides.

Will no one tell me what she sings? –

Perhaps the plaintive numbers flow

For old, unhappy, far-off things,

And battles long ago:

Or is it some more humble lay,

Familiar matter of today?

Some natural sorry, loss, or pain,

That has been, and may be again.

Whate’er the theme, the Maiden sang

As if her song could have no ending;

I saw her singing at her work,

And o’er the sickle bending;-

I listened, motionless and still;

And, as I mounted up the hill,

That music in my heart I bore,

Long after it was heard no more.