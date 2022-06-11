Into the Maelstrom: The Scottish Kayak Expedition to North West Norway 1980

11 June-14 August. Entry from £8.50. Scottish Maritime Museum, Castle Street, Dumbarton, G82 1QS.

This exhibition celebrates the 40th anniversary of Scotland’s first major sea kayaking expedition. It follows the story of Jim Breen, Angus Mathieson, Bill Turnbull and Peter Wilson who travelled nearly 400 miles as they circumnavigated islands of North West Norway. During the expedition the team also achieved the first ever crossing of one of the world’s largest whirlpools – the Maelstrom. Some of the highlights include equipment, clothing, archive news footage and photographs from the expedition.

https://www.scottishmaritimemuseum.org/

Sante

11 June-9 July. Entry free. Doubtfire Gallery, 28 North West Circus Place, Edinburgh, EH3 6TP.

This new solo exhibition from Michael Clark aims to capture life’s small but much missed celebrations. The exhibition’s name – meaning a toast to good health – is a hint of what is on display. The paintings capture life’s small pleasures such as outdoor scenes drenched in sunshine, walks with friends and pets, and many of the other simple ways we have managed to look after each other, and ourselves, in recent years.

https://www.doubtfiregallery.com/

Lemond Gallery Big Summer Show

11-19 June. Entry free. 4 Thorn Road, Bearsden, Glasgow, G61 4PP.

The Lemond Gallery’s annual show makes its return to Bearsden. It features over 600 paintings from more than 100 contemporary artists. The show will take place over the course of a week and visitors can reserve paintings to see or even to buy on the website – or just have a look on the day. Some of the artists include Colin Wilson, Scott Naismith, above, and Hanna Kaciniel.

https://www.lemondgallery.com/

The Yellow Exhibition

11 June-2 July. Entry free. Project Ability, Trongate 103, Glasgow, G1 5HD.

This exhibition celebrates the colour yellow and everything it brings to mind – inviting the artists working in the Project Ability studios to submit artworks on that theme. The works on display cover all mediums and styles, exploring how the artists interpret the theme and allowing them to bring their own aesthetic to it.

https://www.project-ability.co.uk/

Prestwick II

11-12 June. Entry free. New Glasgow Society East, 279-281 High Street, Glasgow, G4 0QS.

Prestwick II is an exhibition by 14 visual artists, working with painting, drawing and image making. Some of the work comes from artists such as Coral Brookes, Paul McKee and Hannah Reynolds.

https://www.whatsonglasgow.co.uk

Art Exhibition by Edinburgh Atelier of Fine Art

11-12 June. Entry free. The Leith Gallery, 65 The Shore, Leith, EH6 6RA.

Students and instructors of Edinburgh Atelier of Fine Art have come together to produce original prints, drawings and paintings. There will also be an artist completing a painting during the exhibition who will be available to chat while working.

https://www.edinburghatelieroffineart.com/

Chippendale School of Furniture Graduate Exhibition

15-18 June. Entry free. The Chippendale School of Furniture, Myreside Grange, Gifford, EH41 4JA.

The annual graduate exhibition, right, returns this month for its 37th year. Furniture made by the school’s recent graduates will be on display, visitors can purchase any of the pieces on display.

https://chippendaleschool.com/

Marine Fest

11-12 June. Prices vary (see website). Scottish Seabird Centre, The Harbour, North Berwick, EH39 4SS.

Explore the wonders of the marine environment at the Scottish Seabird Centre. The exhibition looks to help visitors and locals get involved in protecting the country’s waters. There’s activities for all ages.

https://www.seabird.org/

Cats and Colour

11-19 June. Entry free. The Thistles shopping centre, Goosecroft Road, Stirling, FK8 2EE.

Stirling artist Alison Anderson is showcasing her latest exhibition. It encompasses a range of media such as painting, printing, collage and digital art and expresses her love of colour. There will also be a raffle for some of her work with all proceeds going to charity.

https://www.facebook.com/

Maths Inside

11-30 June. Entry free. Glasgow Botanic Gardens, 730 Great Western Road, Glasgow, G12 0UE.

If you have a love for maths and all things numbers, this exhibition as part of Glasgow Science Festival is the perfect day out. Visitors can enjoy a journey of discovery on the history of maths.

http://www.glasgowsciencefestival.org.uk/

Charlotte Cohen