More than 100 seabirds have been found dead on St Kilda this season as concerns grow over the spread of avian influenza in Scotland.
The National Trust for Scotland said it is "very concerned" of the impact the outbreak could have on the archipelago after the death of 104 great skuas, also known as bonxies.
Bird flu has killed a "significant proportion" of the Great Skua population in the area.
St Kilda is home to almost one million seabirds, including the UK's largest colony of Atlantic puffins.
The archipelago is the UK’s only dual UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of only 39 in the world.
The conservation charity said it will continue monitoring the outbreak and following all the relevant protocols.
People who find dead birds are urged to avoid touching the animal and to contact officials.
In recent weeks cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed in sea birds across Scotland.
Cases of avian flu was found in wild birds from Fife, Moray, Highlands, Stirling, Perth and Kinross, Shetland Islands, Aberdeenshire, Orkney and in the Western Isles.
Meanwhile, tests are also being carried out on northern gannets washing up onto East Lothian beaches from the world's largest colony of the seabird on Bass Rock.
Yesterday, the RSPB warned the Scottish Government that the disease is “intensifying fast in Scotland".
Dr Paul Walton, Head of Species and Habitats for RSPB Scotland, called on the Scottish Government to take action to lessen the impacts of other threats facing the birds.
He said: “Scotland’s seabirds are already facing multiple severe pressures generated by people – climate change, prey fish shortages, invasive species brought to islands, mortality in fishing gear and poorly sited wind turbines.
“These populations have halved since the 1980s. Now, a highly mutable and deadly new form of avian influenza, which originated in poultry, is killing our wild seabirds in large numbers.
“We urge the Scottish Government and NatureScot to develop a response plan urgently – to coordinate surveillance and testing, disturbance minimisation, carcass disposal and biosecurity.”
If you find a dead bird, you should report the incident to Defra on 03459 33 55 77.
