Witnesses who saw a man "carrying a cardboard box" at Glasgow's Buchanan Bus Station are being urged to come forward after a 'suspicious package' prompted an evacuation.

The bus station was cordoned off by officers on Wednesday afternoon after reports of a 'suspicious package'.

Killermont Street, North Hanover Street and Cowcaddens Road were closed to both vehicles and pedestrians while specialist officers attended.

An official statement by the force released at 1.30pm on June 8 confirmed there was no threat to the public.

Police Scotland is continuing an investigation into the incident that caused "extreme disruption".

The force is looking to identify people who were near to Stance 22 around the time the alarm was raised at 12.15pm.

Detective Constable John Fagan, of Greater Glasgow CID, said: “The incident caused extreme disruption in the local area and we are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We are appealing for anyone who was at Buchanan Bus Station around the time of the incident who witnessed a male carrying a cardboard box to come forward. In particular, we are looking to identify anyone who was near to Stance 22.

“The male was wearing dark clothing, a cream coloured cap and had a black and white dog with him.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1299 of 8 June.