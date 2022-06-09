The Foreign Secretary has condemned the death sentence handed to two British soldiers by pro-Moscow rebels after the duo were captured by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, were detained in April while fighting in Ukraine, before reportedly appearing in court in the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The court led by pro-Moscow rebels found them guilty of taking action towards violent seizure of power.

Liz Truss labelled the decision a "sham judgement with absolutely no legitimacy".

She said: "I utterly condemn the sentencing of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner held by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine. They are prisoners of war.

"My thoughts are with the families. We continue to do everything we can to support them."

The UK Government said it was "deeply concerned" by the death sentences.

A No 10 spokesman said: “We are obviously deeply concerned by this. We have said continually that prisoners of war shouldn’t be exploited for political purposes.

“You will know that under the Geneva Convention prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity and they should not be prosecuted for participation in hostilities.

“So we will continue to work with the Ukrainian authorities to try and secure the release of any British nationals who were serving in the Ukrainian armed forces and who are being held as prisoners of war.”

A third man, Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim, was convicted alongside them.

The men were accused of being “mercenaries” after fighting with Ukrainian troops.

Russian media outlet RIA Novosti reported on Thursday that the three are set to face a firing squad.

Interfax, another Russian news agency, claimed the men would be able to appeal against their convictions.

It comes after the family of Mr Aslin, who is said to also hold Ukrainian nationality, shared an emotional appeal expressing their hopes for his return to the UK.

“We, the family of Aiden Aslin, wish to ask for privacy at this time from the media,” the family said in a written statement on Tuesday.

“This is a very sensitive and emotional time for our family, and we would like to say thank you to all that have supported us.

“We are currently working with the Ukrainian government and the Foreign Office to try and bring Aiden home. Aiden is a much-loved man and very much missed, and we hope that he will be released very soon.”