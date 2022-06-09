Pop singer Harry Styles landed in Scotland on Thursday ahead of the start of his worldwide tour.

The 28-year-old was seen arriving at Glasgow airport on a Embrarer Legacy 600 private jet.

Harry Styles lands in Glasgow (Image: James Chapelard)

He is set to perform at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday, June 11 kicking off his worldwide outing Harry Styles: Love on Tour.

The multi-platinum recording artist announced the 32-city tour in January of this year.

The English singer arrived in Glasgow wearing an aviator jacket with his name embroidered on the front.

Accompanied by friends, Styles left the airport in people carriers and limousines.

The 28-year-old is set to put on three stadium performances this month - visiting Manchester Emirates Old Trafford and London Wembley Stadium after the Glasgow concert.

Styles will be supported by Mitski at his Manchester, London and Glasgow stadium shows.

The Glasgow show comes after his UK and European tour dates were postponed in 2021.

Traffic Scotland has issued warnings to Glasgow drivers to expect busier roads on the day of the performance.

Motorists should expect the M8, M74, M77 and M80 to be busier than normal on Saturday.