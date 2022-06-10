Monkeypox cases in the UK have rise to 366, the latest figures from the UKHSA have revealed.

A new case has been confirmed in Scotland, bringing the total north of the border up to 12.

Meanwhile, 348 of the cases have been confirmed in England, two in Northern Ireland and four in Wales.

People experiencing rashes with blisters are being urged to contact sexual health clinics if they have been in close contact with some who might have monkeypox or if they visited West or Central Africa in the past three weeks.

Those with confirmed or suspected monkeypox should avoid contact with other people until their lesions have healed and the scabs have dried off.

The guidance, which was brought in to prevent the disease from spreading now that it is being transmitted among the community in the UK, also suggests cases use condoms for eight weeks after the infection.

The risk of spreading monkeypox can be reduced with standard cleaning and disinfection methods, including washing clothing and linen with standard detergents.

If you get infected with monkeypox, it usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.

UKHSA’s Wendi Shepherd said the move was “key to interrupting transmission and containing any further spread of monkeypox”.

The UKHSA has previously said the outbreak is “disproportionately” affecting gay or bisexual men who have sex with men, although officials have stressed that anyone can catch it.

The virus can be passed on by sexual activity, coughing or sneezing, or contact with monkeypox scabs – including via bedding, towels or clothing.

Most people recover within several weeks, although some can suffer a severe illness.

The UKHSA said that monkeypox does not usually spread easily and the overall risk to the population remains low.

The first symptoms of monkeypox include:

a high temperature

a headache

muscle aches

backache

swollen glands

shivering (chills)

exhaustion

A rash usually appears one to five days after the first symptoms. The rash often begins on the face, then spreads to other parts of the body. This can include the genitals.

The rash begins as raised spots which turn into small blisters filled with fluid.