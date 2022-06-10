The risk of water scarcity has been raised to 'alert' level for parts of eastern Scotland.
Falkirk, East Lothian and northeast Aberdeenshire have all had the risk levels raised from an early warning stage to alert.
The Firth of Tay area, covering north Fife and Dundee, remains at alert after the risk was raised last week.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has warned low levels of rainfall have prompted concerns over dryer conditions in the area.
In these areas, businesses abstracting water are being asked to ensure efficient usage, including checks of their equipment and abstracting at night to minimise evaporation.
River flows remain low for the time of year across the east of Scotland and most of these areas remain at 'early warning'.
READ MORE: Officials issue first water scarcity alert of the year in Scotland
Meanwhile, an early warning has also been issued for Orkney and the southwest of Scotland.
Normal water levels remain in the west as the water scarcity levels split Scotland.
The alert in the east predominantly affects industries such as farming, whisky production, golf and hydropower energy.
The head of water and planning at SEPA, Nathan Critchlow-Watton, said: “The deterioration in the east is due to a combination of dry ground conditions and low river flows.
“We continue to monitor the situation closely and manage water resources in line with Scotland's National Water Scarcity Plan.
“Businesses can play their part to protect the environment by following our advice on using water efficiently and having a plan for when resources start to deplete.
“Water scarcity will become a more regular occurrence in Scotland as a result of climate change, but we’re here to help and minimise the impacts on both the environment and key sectors across the country.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here