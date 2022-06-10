A Scottish university has paid tribute to an "exemplary" student after he died suddenly in his sleep while holidaying in the French Alps.
Oliver Vaux, 20, died on May 26 after returning from a boat trip on a river. The third-year Physics student at the University of St Andrews had recently been elected to be captain of its canoe club in the year to come.
He was described as 'well-known and well-liked by students and staff', and 'passionate about science and sharing his knowledge of stardust with all who knew and loved him', in a statement by the university.
The 20-year-old who lived in Birnam in Perthshire had planned to work abroad in his field and hoped to do a PhD. Dr Hamid Ohadi said: “Oliver was an exemplary student.
"He was a rare combination of intelligence and hard work, but also incredibly polite and mindful of his impact and words on others around him.”
Professor Dame Sally Mapstone FRSE wrote: "Enthusiastic about the Canoe Club, Oliver had been elected to become their Captain for the year to come.
"It was on a canoeing holiday in the French Alps that he died in his sleep, surrounded by friends, after spending the day on the river doing what he loved.
"Oliver is survived by his mother Gail, father Mike and sister Elise.
"Oliver had shown a keen interest in taking his studies further and wider and had planned to continue his studies to PhD level and to make use of opportunities to study and work abroad.
"A young man with huge potential, Oliver embraced life and enjoyed being fully present for his friends and family.
"He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Gail, Mike, Elise, Oliver’s wider family and friends, and those who knew and studied with him."
A Service of Celebration will be held on Friday, June 17 at 4pm in the Birnam Arts Centre, Birnam, Dunkeld.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here