ScotRail is set to add a number of late services to their revised timetable from Monday amid hopes a pay dispute with drivers may be nearing an end.
The rail operator has been forced to cut around 700 services after train drivers refused to work overtime or on rest days.
ScotRail has now offered a 5 per cent pay rise to drivers, after a previous offer of a 4.2% increase was rejected.
Aslef, the union representing the drivers, said it would recommend members accept the offer but the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has rejected the offer.
The RMT represents the vast majority of the 5000 ScotRail staff, including conductors, ticket examiners and some drivers.
The temporary timetable put in place to cope with a shortage of drivers has now had new late services added after ScotRail faced harsh criticism for leaving people stranded in evenings.
David Simpson, ScotRail’s service delivery director, said the firm had “listened to the feedback from customers and businesses and have acted”.
He added: “The temporary timetable is providing customers with greater certainty and reliability as we seek to reach agreement with Aslef.”
Under the first version of ScotRail’s temporary timetable, the last train from Edinburgh to Glasgow left at 10.15pm instead of 11.45pm.
The last service from Glasgow to Stirling left at 7.49pm, and to get from Glasgow to Aberdeen travellers had to head to the station for 6.41pm instead of 9.40pm.
However, some lines will see additional late services from the start of next week.
Later trains will run between Glasgow Central and Ayr, Gourock, East Kilbride and Neilston, ScotRail said.
From Glasgow Queen Street, later services between Stirling and Edinburgh Waverly will be restored.
From Edinburgh Waverly, later trains will be running between North Berwick, Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, and Stirling.
The Aberdeen to Inverurie service will also see later trains reintroduced, and ScotRail said it is reviewing changes it can make to rural services in Inverness.
Mr Simpson said: “While running a temporary timetable is frustrating, it’s encouraging that we have made progress with driver pay talks, and I’m pleased we can extend the use of late-night services for customers.”
The additional late-night trains that will now operate Monday to Friday are:
Monday - Friday
- 11.30pm Glasgow Central to Ayr
- 11.21pm Glasgow Central to Gourock
- 11.24pm Gourock to Glasgow Central
- 9.47pm Glasgow Central to East Kilbride
- 10.28pm East Kilbride to Glasgow Central
- 11.17pm Glasgow Central to East Kilbride
- 11.05pm Glasgow Central to Neilston
- 10.45pm Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley
- 10.45pm Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street
- 11.45pm Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley
- 11.46pm Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street
- 11.14pm Edinburgh Waverley to North Berwick
- 11.00pm Edinburgh Waverley to Kirkcaldy
- 11.18pm Edinburgh Waverley to Dunfermline Town
- 10.36pm Stirling to Edinburgh Waverley
- 11.30pm Edinburgh Waverley to Stirling
- 11.22pm Glasgow Queen St to Stirling
- 8.58pm Aberdeen to Inverurie
- 9.29pm Inverurie to Aberdeen
- 10.49pm Aberdeen to Inverurie
