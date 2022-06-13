Boardrooms have habitually been more focused on products and profits than on the people tasked with generating them. For all the talk of how the pandemic is creating more “people-focused” operations, HR professionals are still routinely sidelined by the inner circle of power, dismissed as specialists within their own niche lacking the all-around knowledge to drive a business forward.

A survey published last month by GoodShape found that just three of the UK’s 100 largest listed companies have an HR representative on their main board. Of the 80 FTSE 100 companies that publish their leadership team on their corporate website, just half have an HR director at all.

In that context, Issy Urquhart is something of a rarity. Having played an “instrumental” role in the acquisition and integration of US-based Sentry Data Systems, she was promoted to the board of AIM-listed Craneware in her role as chief people officer in April of this year.

Asked whether she believes her discipline is taken seriously, Ms Urquhart concedes that her experience has been different from that of many. She describes herself as a broad practitioner who is “not just focused on the people agenda”.

“But I have always said that you’re only ever as good in HR as your CEO,” she explains. “So if your CEO sees the value of the people agenda, then absolutely, you have a seat at the table, you’re influential, you’re a key decision-maker along with the leadership team.

“I have been fortunate in that I have always had that in my career, that I have been partnered with a leader that sees the value and importance of the HR agenda. But I have colleagues who don’t necessarily work in those environments.”

Born and raised in Lincolnshire as part of a large family, as a young child Ms Urquhart first dreamed of becoming a veterinarian but was later drawn to the world of fashion. She describes herself as “frustrated fashion buyer” who keeps a close eye on the catwalk.

She joined United Biscuits after graduating from the University of Nottingham, working in London in a number of entry-level positions in the human resources department. She moved to Edinburgh in the mid-1990s in her role with United Biscuits, but quickly shifted into the technology sector when she joined Kingston SCL, where she worked her way up to head of human resources.

After a management buy-out from its parent company followed by a merger, what was by then known as TelesensKSCL employed about 3,000 people globally selling telephone billing software.

“The business was headquartered in Cologne and I was doing a lot of travel – I was pretty much half time in Cologne and half time in Edinburgh,” she recalls. “We thought it was going really well but actually quite quickly the business fortunes changed, and then the funding was withdrawn.”

That change in fortunes was triggered by the dotcom bust that deflated internet and telecommunications stocks, leading to an acute drop in spending by businesses in those sectors. TelesensKSCL was forced into receivership in 2002 following a liquidity crisis at its German parent company which prompted the Scottish operation’s main backer, Royal Bank of Scotland, to withdraw funding support.

Some 220 jobs were quickly axed across the stricken business before its was sold out of receivership just days later to global giant Convergys Corporation of the US.

“I was one of that team that remained, and I had survivor's guilt,” Ms Urquhart said.

“I had lots of colleagues who were not just colleagues but also friends who had lost their jobs overnight, and that was a really difficult time. I think all of us in the leadership team felt personally, professionally and emotionally involved.”

She spent a brief spell with Royal Bank before re-joining Convergys, but by 2007 had moved on to join Edinburgh-based semiconductor company Wolfson Microelectronics. Listed on the FTSE 350, Wolfson also eventually came under US ownership (“There is quite a lot of M&A in my background”) when it was snapped up in 2014 by Cirrus Logic in a £291 million deal.

Ms Urquhart joined Craneware in 2015, where the theme of mergers and acquisitions has continued but on a different variation.

The company, which makes billing software for healthcare providers, announced its biggest acquisition in more than 20 years of trading in June of last year when it unveiled plans to take over Florida-headquartered Sentry in a £283m deal. The move added a large roster of pharmacies to Craneware’s existing US customer base, which was predominantly comprised of hospitals, and more than doubled its headcount to 720 people.

With that deal nearly digested, Ms Urquhart said Craneware is looking to expand further though the trick remains finding the right recruits in a market where there are eight unfilled tech roles for every one applicant.

“That is a huge challenge for any business that is trying to scale and grow like the Craneware Group,” she said. “We are all vying to attract that one candidate into our eight roles.”

Q&A

When you were a child, what was your ideal job? Why did it appeal?

When I was very young I wanted to be a vet as I was obsessed with the James Herriot novels and had this idyllic notion I would live on a farm and run a veterinary practice. As I moved into my teens I wanted to be a fashion buyer. I remain a frustrated fashion buyer having never achieved it professionally!

What was your biggest break in business?

I have been fortunate to have had mentors or leaders advocating for me throughout my career in most, if not all, the organisations I have worked in. This has opened up opportunities for me to progress and grow my career. I try to do the same now that I am in a position to support growth opportunities for others around me.

What was your worst moment in business?

Back in 2002 I was part of the leadership team at TelesensKSCL. After a period of growth following the merger between KSCL and Telesens, we unfortunately hit a period where the margins had eroded. In spite of the fact we were in a sale process, after a loss of confidence from one of the Scottish banks they withdrew funding, and the business went into receivership. It was a really difficult and stressful time for so many, especially for those who lost their jobs overnight. They were naturally hurt and angry. For those of us who remained in the business it remained a stressful period, and amongst other things, we had survivors guilt.

Who do you most admire and why?

Its very difficult to name just one person. There are people close to me, female friends who run their own businesses and juggle family life, my own family, colleagues past and present, all who provide daily inspiration. I am regularly in awe of people in the news who face challenges and achieve great things. For example, this week Martin Hibbert, who was paralysed in the Manchester Arena bombing, is about to climb Mt Kilimanjaro, raising awareness and funds for spinal cord injuries.

What book are you reading and what music are you listening to?

I love Chris Brookmyre’s novels (having moved on from James Herriot!) which I was introduced to by a good friend when I first moved up to Scotland in the late 90’s. Quite Ugly One Morning remains a favourite and I have recently finished Fallen Angel. Thankfully Chris is a prolific writer so there’s plenty of material there. I am listening to Queen as it’s my youngest teenager’s current favourite band.