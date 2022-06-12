Andy Murray has reached the 70th final of his glittering career as he hits his stride in the lead up to Wimbledon.

The Scot will play for the title at the Boss Open in Stuttgart on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who has Andy Murray beaten?





Murray beat Nick Kyrgios in straight sets to book his place in the final.

The Scot followed up his victory over top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 7-6 (5) 6-2 triumph to reach his 70th career final.

The first set went with serve before Murray took it with his second set point of the tie-break. And he raced through the second, quickly opening up a 5-1 lead before sealing victory over combustible Kyrgios in just over an hour-and-a-half.

Murray began the tournament with straight-sets victories over Christopher O'Connell and seventh seed Alexander Bublik.

Who is Andy Murray playing in the final?





The British number three, currently ranked 68 in the world, will take on Italian world number 10 Matteo Berrettini in the final on Sunday Berrettini came through his semi-final 7-6 (7) 7-6 (5) against German Oscar Otte.

The pair have played twice before, with one win apiece. Murray won their first meeting in Beijing in 2019, while Berrettini won on grass last year at Queens.

What time is Andy Murray playing?





The final is scheduled to start at 2pm.

What channel is the Andy Murray match on and how do I watch it?





Unfortunately, no UK broadcasters are scheduled to show the match.

The final is being streamed online by Tennis TV, the ATP’s online broadcaster. However, a subscription is required. Tennis Channel International is also streaming the match, though a subscription is again required.

How did Andy Murray react to reaching the final?





Murray beat Kyrgios a day after seeing off Tsitsipas in the quarter-final, the first time he had beaten a top-five player since victory over Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals in 2016.

The Dunblane man said he was proud of his efforts as he continues his preparation for Wimbledon.

“It has been a long time since the last final [on grass],” he said, reported by atptour.com.

“A lot of ups and downs, but I kept going and kept working and finally managed to get to another one. I am proud of the effort I have put in.

“I was just a little more solid in the tie-break. I asked the questions.

“On these courts, when it is playing quick, the set often comes down to one or two points and I was a little more secure at the end of the first set.”