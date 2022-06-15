A child has been injured by a discarded needle in an East Ayrshire playpark on Tuesday, June 14.

The seven-year-old girl came across a needle in the grass while playing at a park in Bellsbank near Corserine Terrace around 7pm.

The girl was given treatment at University Hospital Ayr and officers are investigating the incident.

Council officials have now checked and cleaned the playpark and a heightened police presence has been put in place.

Chief Inspector Nathan Calderwood said: "Leaving a used needle in a playpark like this is an incredibly reckless and irresponsible act and enquiries into the incident are now ongoing.

"My officers will be present within the community to provide reassurance and I would ask that you speak with them regarding any concerns you have.”

“East Ayrshire Council has been contacted and the playpark has been thoroughly checked and cleaned.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward and speak to police by calling 101, quoting incident 2998 of June 14 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”