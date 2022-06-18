Music
Snail Mail, Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow, Friday
Indie rock hero in the making Lindsey Jordan burst onto the scene in her native Maryland as a 15-year-old and then, under stage name Snail Mail, released her debut album Lush aged 18 in 2018. Follow-up Valentine came out late last year and figured in the 2021 Best Of lists published by everyone from NME to Rolling Stone to the New York Times. Here she entertains Glasgow’s QMU with her winning brand of confessional song-writing. Imagine an Avril Lavigne-My Bloody Valentine mash-up and your most of the way there.
Lindsey Jordan aka Snail Mail
Event
Leith Lates, various venues, Edinburgh, from Friday
Following a two year hiatus, energetic and kinetic mini-festival Leith Lates returns for a series of performances, exhibitions, gigs, events and happenings at venues across the district. Friday highlights include You Belong Here, an exhibition of artwork created by young people from LGBT Youth Scotland in collaboration with The Fruitmarket Gallery; dance performance Common Ground, a mystical Summer Solstice celebration; and live music hosted by DIY label OK Pals. Runs until June 26 and there’s a pay-what-you-can policy.
Books
Georgia O’Keefe, out now
Drawing mostly on letters, Valencia-based graphic novelist Maria Herreros delves into the life of the iconic American artist who is best known today for her massive, sexually suggestive paintings of flowers and for being a trailblazer for American Modernism in the first half of the 20th century. The book is published by graphic novel specialists Self Made Hero (£14.99).
Theatre
In The Weeds, Cairndow Village Hall, Cairndow, Thursday
Following its premiere last month on the Isle of Mull and a string of English dates, this production by An Tobar and Mull Theatre exploring myth, the environment and island identity has one last touring performance before its Edinburgh Fringe run at Summerhall as part of August’s prestigious Made In Scotland showcase. A new commission by award-winning young playwright Joseph Wilde, it’s described by Mull Theatre’s artistic director Rebecca Atkinson-Lord as “a gothic thriller full of mythic themes but with a deep resonance with the complexities of island life”. Age guidance: 14 and upwards.
In The Weeds, a new production from Mull Theatre and An Tobar
Cinema
Elvis, out Friday
With relative unknown Austin Butler in the title role, Baz Luhrmann’s musical drama looks at the life of the King through the prism of his complicated relationship with Colonel Tom Parker, played here with aplomb by Tom Hanks. Olivia DeJonge is Priscilla, fellow Australians Helen Thomson and Richard Roxburgh are Elvis’s parents Gladys and Vernon, and fans of British singer-songwriter Yola will enjoy seeing her turn as the great Sister Rosetta Tharpe.
Festival
Glasgow Jazz Festival, various venues, today and tomorrow
The festival’s exciting four day programme continues with tonight’s headliners Matt Carmichael (performing at the Blue Arrow jazz club), Binker Golding (also Blue Arrow), 1990s jazz-funk faves the James Taylor Quarter (Oran Mor) and fast-rising local star Georgia Cecile (St Luke’s). She is supported by another local talent to watch, kitti, herself fresh from a support slot with Mavis Staples. Yes, the Mavis Staples. Tomorrow night’s closing gigs feature, among others, the Buster Williams Quartet and the Anita Wardell Trio. Good stuff and a great chance to experience Glasgow’s vibrant jazz scene.
Binker Golding. Pic: Carl Hyde
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here