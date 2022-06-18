Music

Snail Mail, Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow, Friday

Indie rock hero in the making Lindsey Jordan burst onto the scene in her native Maryland as a 15-year-old and then, under stage name Snail Mail, released her debut album Lush aged 18 in 2018. Follow-up Valentine came out late last year and figured in the 2021 Best Of lists published by everyone from NME to Rolling Stone to the New York Times. Here she entertains Glasgow’s QMU with her winning brand of confessional song-writing. Imagine an Avril Lavigne-My Bloody Valentine mash-up and your most of the way there.

Lindsey Jordan aka Snail Mail

Event

Leith Lates, various venues, Edinburgh, from Friday

Following a two year hiatus, energetic and kinetic mini-festival Leith Lates returns for a series of performances, exhibitions, gigs, events and happenings at venues across the district. Friday highlights include You Belong Here, an exhibition of artwork created by young people from LGBT Youth Scotland in collaboration with The Fruitmarket Gallery; dance performance Common Ground, a mystical Summer Solstice celebration; and live music hosted by DIY label OK Pals. Runs until June 26 and there’s a pay-what-you-can policy.

Books

Georgia O’Keefe, out now

Drawing mostly on letters, Valencia-based graphic novelist Maria Herreros delves into the life of the iconic American artist who is best known today for her massive, sexually suggestive paintings of flowers and for being a trailblazer for American Modernism in the first half of the 20th century. The book is published by graphic novel specialists Self Made Hero (£14.99).

Theatre

In The Weeds, Cairndow Village Hall, Cairndow, Thursday

Following its premiere last month on the Isle of Mull and a string of English dates, this production by An Tobar and Mull Theatre exploring myth, the environment and island identity has one last touring performance before its Edinburgh Fringe run at Summerhall as part of August’s prestigious Made In Scotland showcase. A new commission by award-winning young playwright Joseph Wilde, it’s described by Mull Theatre’s artistic director Rebecca Atkinson-Lord as “a gothic thriller full of mythic themes but with a deep resonance with the complexities of island life”. Age guidance: 14 and upwards.

In The Weeds, a new production from Mull Theatre and An Tobar

Cinema

Elvis, out Friday

With relative unknown Austin Butler in the title role, Baz Luhrmann’s musical drama looks at the life of the King through the prism of his complicated relationship with Colonel Tom Parker, played here with aplomb by Tom Hanks. Olivia DeJonge is Priscilla, fellow Australians Helen Thomson and Richard Roxburgh are Elvis’s parents Gladys and Vernon, and fans of British singer-songwriter Yola will enjoy seeing her turn as the great Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Festival

Glasgow Jazz Festival, various venues, today and tomorrow

The festival’s exciting four day programme continues with tonight’s headliners Matt Carmichael (performing at the Blue Arrow jazz club), Binker Golding (also Blue Arrow), 1990s jazz-funk faves the James Taylor Quarter (Oran Mor) and fast-rising local star Georgia Cecile (St Luke’s). She is supported by another local talent to watch, kitti, herself fresh from a support slot with Mavis Staples. Yes, the Mavis Staples. Tomorrow night’s closing gigs feature, among others, the Buster Williams Quartet and the Anita Wardell Trio. Good stuff and a great chance to experience Glasgow’s vibrant jazz scene.

Binker Golding. Pic: Carl Hyde