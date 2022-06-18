Rowardennan Hotel, Loch Lomond

Sitting on the eastern bank of Loch Lomond, Rowardennan Hotel is in the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park. On the West Highland Way and at the foot of Ben Lomond, it is great for walkers wanting to quench their thirst.

The beer garden extends more than 50 metres from the outside of the Clansman Bar down to the shore and you are treated to views of Ben Lomond, Loch Lomond and the mountains to the north. The place also serves hearty food, with vegan and vegetarian options. Very busy on a sunny weekend.

www.rowardennanhotel.co.uk 01360 870 273

The Old Inn, Carbost, Skye

Next to the Talisker Distillery, The Old Inn’s beer garden is in an idyllic spot. The pub has plenty of tables on the shore of Loch Harport. Popular with locals, tourists and walkers, it has a great view down the loch and its surrounding hills.

Food-wise, dishes use local fish, meat and produce, with pub classics, vegetarian dishes and daily specials available. The pub also does a Sunday roast and has a selection of local ales and spirits. In the evenings, you can expect live music, with traditional bands regularly performing.

www.theoldinnskye.co.uk 01478 640205

The Taybank, Dunkeld

Like the name suggests, this hotel sits on the banks of the River Tay. Its riverside beer garden is the largest in Perthshire, and is right next to the water. This south-facing spot is perfect for enjoying an afternoon drink in the sun, with a good view of Thomas Telford’s famous arched bridge. It also has covered areas, for less favourable weather. Firepits and festoon lights create a cosy atmosphere in the evening.

From Friday to Sunday the pub’s garden kitchen is open, serving wood-fired pizza, seafood, flatbreads and sides. Locally brewed beers and ales are available, while another bar sells coffee and ice cream. Every Wednesday and Sunday, the bar has live music. During the summer months there are often events in the garden, including craft markets, music events and small festivals.

www.thetaybank.co.uk 01350 677123

The Lade Inn, Kilmahog, near Callander

This lovely inn, at the foot of Ben Ledi in the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, has a wonderfully green hedged garden. Surrounded by trees and bushes, this is a great place to relax and have something to eat or drink. It’s also a good spot for birdwatching.

The Lade Inn sells three of its own house ales, which are exclusive to the pub. On top of this, it has other Scottish ales on tap and has a shop holding 180 Scottish real ales, gifts and merchandise. In September each year, the pub hosts a Scottish real ale festival, with folk music and special events. It provides lunch and dinner daily, with traditional Scottish meals, pub classics and vegan options.

www.theladeinn.com 01877 330152

Am Politician, Eriskay

The most remote beer garden on the list, Am Politician is the only pub on the Outer Hebridean island of Eriskay. The pub is only minutes away from the causeway linking Eriskay to South Uist, making it easily accessible for visitors. Am Politician was founded 30 years ago, taking its name from the stricken vessel S.S Politician which ran aground off Eriskay in 1941 and looks like a bungalow from outside. There are some artefacts salvaged from the ship in the bar.

The beer garden is modest, with only a few picnic tables, but its view of the beach, the island of Lingay and the Atlantic beyond makes it one of the best in Scotland. Food is served between 12pm and 8pm most days, with booking recommended. There is regular live music on the weekends.

www.facebook.com/ampolitician1/ 01878 720246

The Old Mill, Killearn

This former weaving mill has a large outside area with plenty of tables. Many of the tables are under shelter, meaning that you don’t have to rush inside due to the rain. The pub had a large amount of landscaping work completed last year to increase its capacity.

The Old Mill offers food, with lots of Scottish favourites and vegan and gluten free options. They are also opening a shop next to the beer garden which sells lunches, coffee and ice cream. Earlier this month, The Old Mill hosted Killearn Beer Festival, with more than 25 beers from 10 breweries. Less than 45 minutes drive from Glasgow city centre, it may be worth booking in advance.

www.theoldmillkillearn.co.uk 01360 550068

St Columba Hotel, Iona

On a hill above the shore, St Columba’s boasts spectacular views across the water to the Ross of Mull and beyond.

Its well-maintained garden is the pride of the owners, and you can relax on the picnic benches in the beer garden. Peace and quiet is almost guaranteed on an island with virtually no traffic or noise, but you can’t guarantee warm weather (especially with the bracing sea wind), so you might be best to pack a jumper.

www.stcolumba-hotel.co.uk 01681 700304

The Waterside, West Kilbride

This hotel on the North Ayrshire coast has a large beer garden overlooking Arran. Just off the Ayrshire coastal path, it is very close to the beach and offers a good view of the Firth of Clyde and its islands. The Waterside was built in New England style, and the garden’s trees and lawn make it feel almost tropical. A great place to enjoy cocktails, particularly their classic bramble one.

Food is served all day, with afternoon lunches between 2pm and 5pm at £26 for two people. You can add a glass of prosecco for £3 per person.

www.watersideayrshire.com 01294 824414

The Bonnie Badger, Gullane

On the East Lothian coast, this hotel has a large garden with plenty of tables. The garden is creatively landscaped with stylish furniture, plenty of greenery and old-style lamps. It is designed for use all year round, with a fireplace to keep you warm in the winter.

The village of Gullane is only a 30-minute drive from Edinburgh, making it perfect for people looking to get out of the city for an afternoon. The hotel is only 10 minutes' walk from the beach, too. The garden has its own menu, offering a variety of mains, with seafood, burgers and steak. The hotel opened in 2018 in the old village hotel, which was originally established in 1836.

bonniebadger.com 01620 621111

The Fiddichside Inn, Craigellachie

This pub sits on the banks of the River Spey, allowing visitors to enjoy a dram while watching the water pass them by. It has a small but brilliantly positioned outside area, with only a few tables. This area, which is a wooden deck, is to the side of the pub.

The Fiddichside Inn was originally built as refreshment rooms for the railway workers in 1842, and very little has changed since. In 2017 the pub’s landlord, Joe Brandie, who had been serving drinks for almost 60 years, died. The pub had been run by Mr Brandie and his wife Dorothy, whose parents bought it in 1919.

www.thefiddichside.com 07841 357637