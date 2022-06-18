Words: Stephen Kershaw
Pictures: Audrey Bizouerne
Even the greatest talents need a break. Charles Rennie Mackintosh was a young assistant at Honeyman and Keppie, a prominent architectural firm, when they won a competition to design the Glasgow School of Art.
The project was entrusted to Mackintosh in spite of his being a junior employee. It was designed and built in phases between 1897 and 1909.
Today, the A-listed building, now known as The Mackintosh Building, which has been gutted by fire twice in the last decade, is considered an outstanding example of Art Nouveau, (also referred to as Modern Style or The Glasgow Style).
It is also one of the few examples of Mackintosh’s designs that were built, and considered “one of the world’s architectural treasures” by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland.
Mackintosh is arguably Scotland’s most famous architect, and with influences from Japonisme, and architectural styles such as Scottish Baronial and Art Nouveau, he created a magnificent and novel structure for the Glasgow School of Art.
Initially, the design was not popular, but in the intervening years has gone on to not only inspire universal admiration, but to influence architecture and design to the present day.
As in many other projects, Mackintosh worked with his wife on the design of the furnishings and interiors.
The building is described by the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society as the architect’s “masterwork” and in 2009, the Mack, was voted Britain’s best building, by a poll conducted by the RIBA Journal.
The building, an elongated E-shape stretching along Renfrew Street, presents a simple, asymmetric volumetric mass to the street and is made of ‘snecked rubble’ sandstone from Giffnock, with an ashlar finish.
Reminiscent of Scottish Baronial architecture, this façade is interspersed with huge windows, which without mullions, seem almost industrial in their design. These large windows allow weak northern light into the large studios which lie behind.
The building is set behind a sunken basement area and a low stone wall, with wrought iron railings, where spars topped with roundels, present designs based on diverse animal forms.
Wrought iron is also used for decorative features on the façade: there are brackets at the base of the first-floor windows, an arch over the sweeping entrance steps and wrought iron railings crossing an oriel window, (behind which sits the director’s room) next to a rectangular two-framed, transomed, arched window with a segmental-headed pediment.
Above that, is the director’s studio, accessed by a stair within an attached, polygonal tower which extends above the top of the building.
The east and west elevations are narrower and present more detailed facades.
The Mackintosh Building, was seriously damaged in a fire in May 2014 and then almost destroyed in a second fire in 2018.
The board of governors of the GSA stated at the time that the Mackintosh Building would be rebuilt. “It will be as Mackintosh designed it, to the millimetre”.
The reconstruction process is now under way.
IN ASSOCIATION WITH CITY COLLEGE, GLASGOW
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here