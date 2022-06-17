A defence firm failed to reduce risks to their workers' health and safety amid an electrical overload on a nuclear submarine at Faslane.
The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has issued an improvement notice to Babcock Marine Ltd almost a year after the incident took place.
During routine maintenance of a Vanguard-class nuclear while it was docked at HM Naval Base Clyde on August 5, 2021, an electrical overload occurred while a battery was being replaced.
The Vanguard-class submarines carry the UK's Trident nuclear deterrent.
While nobody was injured as a result, the ONR found that the firm had not reduced the risks associated with battery replacement to ensure the safety of workers.
An ONR spokesperson said: “We have determined that Babcock Marine Ltd, as an employer, has contravened legal requirements with regard to the health and safety of its employees involved in battery replacement maintenance activity.
“This was a conventional health and safety incident and there were no nuclear or radiological consequences.
“We will engage with Babcock Marine Ltd during the period of the Improvement Notice to ensure positive progress is made to address the issues.”
The improvement notice has been issued under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, sections 2(1) and the Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999 Regulation 3 (1).
Babcock Marine Ltd has until April 28 of next year to comply with the notice.
A spokesperson for Babcock said: “The health and safety of everyone within our operations is our number one priority.
"We are working with the ONR and have already implemented a number of changes to our arrangements to address the Improvement Notice requirements, and further changes will be made over the coming months.”
