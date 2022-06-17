A Scots local authority has been forced to close its spas due to supply chain issues.

Midlothian Council said the "current international situation" has meant it has not been able to source chlorine for its leisure centres.

Spas at Newbattle Campus, the Lasswade Centre, Loanhead Leisure Centre and the Penicuik Centre will close as of Saturday, June 18.

The council revealed it has been facing "extreme" difficulties acquiring chlorine for several months, and took the decision to shut spas in order to keep swimming pools open.

The UK's imports have been affected by global supply chain issues, as well as imports taking a hit as a result of both Brexit and the pandemic.

In a recent report by the Office of National Statistics added: "Over recent years, the EU exit, coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, higher energy and commodity prices, and events such as the blockage of the Suez Canal have presented businesses with significant challenges when acquiring and maintaining their stock.

"As a result of these challenges, the UK has experienced increased business uncertainty, supply chain issues across a variety of materials and products arising from worldwide shortages, and rising inflation."

Midlothian Council has promised leisure centre members an upgrade to their subscription plan until the spas can reopen.

No dates have been set for a possible reopening.

A statement added: "New measures have been implemented across all our sites to ensure we can minimise the usage of chlorine while still providing a safe and comfortable experience for all our users."