Channel 4 has been accused of letting people who use subtitles down after its programmes were the worst affected by an “unprecedented” issue.
The broadcaster breached its broadcasting licence amid a prolonged outage on their subtitles, audio description and signing, an Ofcom investigation has found.
Millions of Freesat viewers who rely on accessible services were unable to watch their programmes in September of last year during the issue.
The broadcaster was further reprimanded for failing to communicate with its viewers who rely on subtitles, regarding the nearly two-month-long issue.
The outage followed a “catastrophic failure” at a broadcast centre run by Red Bee Media. Fire suppressant gas was released and caused a loud shockwave, damaging many servers beyond repair.
Channel 4 took nearly three weeks before broadcasting on-air advice and information about the outage. This left people without access to online information with no knowledge of the scale of the issue nor the work to repair it.
Several broadcasters were affected but Channel 4 was the worst hit with the Ofcom investigation finding that its response was not “sufficiently resilient” after its backup subtitling system also failed.
READ MORE: Fears Channel 4 privatisation could lead to a Scottish TV 'brain drain'
Channel 4 took eight weeks to restore subtitles – twice the time needed for Sky, Freeview, Youview and Virgin Media to reintroduce them.
The services, which are essential to many viewers who are deaf, have hearing loss , are blind or partially sighted, were down from September 25, 2021 until November 19, 2021.
As a result, Channel 4 fell short of annual quota to subtitle 90 per cent of its programmes on Freesat. Only 85.41% of programmes were subtitles, breaching its licence conditions.
Ofcom received around 500 complaints during this period and launched an investigation at the start of this year.
Channel 4 did not provide any information about the cause of the outage or steps being taken to resolve it for 12 days following the incident, the investigation found.
The broadcaster must now report to Ofcom by the end of this year on the steps it has taken to ensure greater resilience of its access services and how it is improving accessibility.
Kevin Bakhurst, Ofcom’s Group Director for Broadcasting, said: “When things go wrong, broadcasters must have plans in place to restore important services, but also to let audiences know what they can expect.
“By failing to do this, Channel 4 let down people who use subtitles, signing or audio description to enjoy programmes.”
"There are a number of lessons for broadcasters to learn from this incident. We've told them they must improve and test their back-up plans and infrastructure to minimise the risk of such a disruptive outage happening again."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here