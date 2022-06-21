A total of 18 people have contracted monkeypox in Scotland, according to Public Health Scotland (PHS).
Across the UK, 793 cases of the viral infection have been confirmed since May 6.
Scotland's cases have risen by one since the previous update on June 17.
PHS added the majority of cases were among adults known to be gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men (GBMSM) and who also reported recent European travel.
Public Health Scotland said that so far “the majority of cases in the UK have been in men age 20 to 50”.
Monkeypox is passed on through close contact, however, previously to this outbreak has been known to be endemic to central and West Africa.
As of June 15, 2013 cases of the infection have been reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The confirmation of one case of monkeypox is considered an outbreak by the WHO, with the recent spike in cases outside of Africa suggesting "undetected transmission for some time".
The majority, around 84% of those, were detected within Europe.
It noted that the illness “appears to be generally mild and not life-threatening” with no reported deaths in the UK to date.
